Cape Bretoner’s life as a travel nurse: 'It can be tough at times'
Originally from Sydney, N.S., 25-year-old registered nurse Nicole Horechuk has been living and working largely on the road since she started working with an agency as a travel nurse in 2019.
She had always been interested in the idea, but ended up pursuing it, “sooner than I had intended," she says.
“I was working full time and was getting granted little to no vacation time, so travel nursing seemed like a kind of way where I could get a little more flexibility with my schedule,” she explains.
Now, Horechuk is doing the work she loves, while travelling the country at the same time -- mostly in British Columbia, though she also did a stint in Alberta.
At the moment, she’s on a three-month contract at an emergency department in North Vancouver, B.C.
Horechuk says she sometimes makes a higher hourly wage than permanent local staff and gets money for travel and accommodations, along with a weekly non-taxable living allowance.
But she believes it's not travel nursing that keeps her from coming back, it's the working conditions in Nova Scotia that are the deciding factor.
“To sign on to a full-time position, I would definitely need to know that I can get vacation time if I need it, and I want to say a better wage as well,” she says. “Just being compensated more appropriately.”
Horechuk says she’s sensitive to the fact that Nova Scotia is struggling with health-care staffing shortages, much like the rest of the country.
But she doesn’t think travel nursing is part of the cause, after asking herself the very question.
“Am I a part of the staffing shortage issue being a travel nurse? Is travel nursing causing the staffing shortage issue? And the answer is, no,” says Horechuk. “Travel nursing is not a new idea, there’s a lot of rural communities that rely on agency staff to keep their doors open.”
“I just think that there needs to be more effort on some retention strategies and recruitment strategies to get staff to return back to their full-time positions,” she adds.
Union leaders raised that issue Tuesday at the province’s standing committee on health, as they learned just how much the province has spent on travel nurses in long-term care.
It's more than double the cost of travel nursing in the rest of health care.
A spokesperson for Nova Scotia Health says the health authority spent $20 million on travel nurses from the start of the 2021 fiscal year until the end of December 2022.
Tuesday, the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care told reporters it has spent $45 million from the fall of 2021 to the present on travel health-care services.
“In long-term care in Nova Scotia we are not funded for human resources,” says Michele Lowe, head of the Nursing Homes Association of Nova Scotia.
She says that means many care facilities in the province are left trying to work on recruitment and retention, “because people are doing it off the corner of the desk.”
“If you’ve got an administrator responsible for doing all those components of HR, trying to recruit, that takes a special skill, we need to invest in resources to build that,” says Lowe.
Lowe estimates getting a stable workforce in long-term care will take at least another two to three years.
In the meantime, she says travel nurses are keeping some nursing homes going that otherwise don’t have a labour force to draw upon.
But Lowe says there have been negative impacts on the sector as well.
“Because we're seeing some of our staff looking at the person working next to them and saying, 'you're making three times the salary I’m making, why am I doing this?'” said Lowe.
“We have certainly seen an exodus in our sector unfortunately, of RNs, and LPNs, and even some of our CCAs leaving to join the agencies and to have what they have described, [as] a more balanced work/life situation,” she says.
Longtime health-care recruiter Melanie Olsen sees that from a different perspective. She started her travel nursing company, Select Medical Connections, in 1999.
Her company provides staff to facilities throughout the East Coast.
“We really looked at this in the last couple of years, it really became the reason, I truly believe, that a number of nurses stayed in the profession as opposed to walking away,” says Olsen.
“At least the thought of leaving home, and getting out there, and helping other people became the motivator for many nurses, where they had perhaps lost some desire to keep going to work every day because it was very grim [during the pandemic],” she adds.
“[Travel nursing] can be tough at times,” says Horechuk, who adds it often means getting used to new workplaces and new coworkers far from home.
But she says until she can get a better balance working full-time in Nova Scotia, she’ll keep on as a travel nurse for now.
“Without travel nursing, I’m not sure I would be able to work at the bedside at all due to feeling burned out,” she says.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I did my best': Brenda Lucki retiring as RCMP commissioner
Embattled RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has announced she is stepping down, saying that she is leaving knowing 'I did my best.' In a statement, Lucki says she's decided to retire and her last day will be March 17.
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
BREAKING | Raquel Welch, 'Fantastic Voyage' star, has died at age 82
Raquel Welch, a veteran actress who rose to fame in the 1960s, has died, according to a statement provided by her manager. She was 82.
Liberals, Conservatives in a 'dead heat' as health-care concerns soar among Canadians: Nanos
With the health-care funding deal in the headlines and concern over the state of health care soaring -- latest tracking numbers by Nanos Research show Liberals enjoying a bounce in ballot support, and in a dead heat with the Conservatives.
'Canadian cannabis is in peril': Industry leaders call on feds to help
Amid hundreds of layoffs at one of Canada's largest cannabis producers, industry leaders are calling for federal action to help save the sector they say is being killed off with high tax rates and other policies.
White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre
A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack.
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Former U.S. President Donald Trump missed his chance to use his DNA to try to prove he didn't rape a longtime magazine advice columnist, a federal judge said Wednesday, clearing away a potential roadblock to an April trial.
Federal audit finds Hockey Canada did not use public funds for legal settlements
An audit commissioned by the federal government has found that Hockey Canada did not use public funds to settle sexual assault cases or pay for related legal fees.
Home sales in Canada had their worst January since 2009: report
Home sales in Canada posted their worst start to the year since 2009 as January sales fell 37.1 per cent compared with the start of 2022 and prices continued to fall, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Some coffee drinkers could face kidney dysfunction if they don't reduce caffeine, new U of T research finds
New University of Toronto research found some coffee drinkers may need to start putting up boundaries with caffeine or face an increased risk of kidney dysfunction.
-
Man walking dog shot at 13 times after gesturing at vehicle to slow down, police say
A 65-year-old man, who was out walking his dog in Schomberg, Ont., is now fighting for his life after being shot at 13 times in a random attack after he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down, police said.
-
'It's at a crisis point': Dubious insurer practice of paying less than Ontario minimum wage appears to be spreading
Ontario’s insurance regulator says a major insurance company was just wrong when it told a man grievously injured in a hit-and-run to find caregivers to work for less than minimum wage.
Calgary
-
Truck slams into bus, vehicles and building in northwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating a collision in the city's northwest on Wednesday that saw a pickup truck plow into several vehicles before crashing into a building.
-
Backlot lease termination prompts movement to save decades-old Calgary queer space
The future of a Calgary gay bar that’s been a staple of the LGBTQ2S+ community over the past 47 years is now in jeopardy as ownership was handed a lease termination notice for a proposed condo development.
-
Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zone
Calgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
Montreal
-
Liberal MP may not vote for party's language bill due to changes made by opposition
A Liberal member of Parliament says it would be difficult to support his government's official languages bill because of changes the Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois have made to it, which he believes could reduce English services in Quebec.
-
There's no energy crisis, says Fitzgibbon, contrary to what Skeete says
There is no energy crisis in Quebec, according to Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, even though one of his colleagues argues otherwise.
-
Police dog handler tells Quebec inquest he had trouble getting scent of girls, father
A provincial police dog handler who arrived at the scene of a car crash involving two young Quebec girls and their father in July 2020 says he had difficulty doing his job because the scene had been contaminated by first responders who'd already been searching.
Edmonton
-
Ultra-rare Gretzky hockey card leads RCMP to arrest hobby shop thief: store owner
An Edmonton man has been arrested after he tried to sell a limited-edition Wayne Gretzky hockey card roughly 40 kilometers away from where it was stolen, the card's owner says.
-
Man charged with indecent acts at post-secondary schools, police believe there may be more victims
A man has been charged after allegedly performing indecent acts at Edmonton post-secondary campuses, and police believe there may be additional victims.
-
Charges laid in the death of dog that was dragged, left dead in an Edmonton park
A man and a woman are both facing several charges related to the death of a dog whose body was dragged to a park in southeast Edmonton and left there on Christmas Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash in northwestern Ontario closes Highways 11, 17
A serious crash Wednesday morning involving two SUVs on Highways 11 and 17, about 80 kilometres east of Thunder Bay, has resulted in one death and several people injured.
-
Sudbury students help build human-size robot using 3D printing
Students at Sudbury’s Lasalle Secondary School have been busy building a robot -- the first of its kind in northern Ontario.
-
Flash freeze warning issued for many communities in the northeast
Environment Canada issued a weather alert Wednesday morning warning of an expected flash freeze in the afternoon and evening.
London
-
OPP investigating after boys find possible human remains
Multiple OPP investigators have gathered alongside the Thames River in Dorchester Thursday after a group of boys found possible human remains.
-
'Something has to be done': A tragic crash south of Strathroy has renewed calls for safety improvements at a busy rural intersection
The crash claimed two lives at Melbourne Road and Glendon Drive. It was the second fatal collision in recent years and residents who live nearby say there have been many more close calls.
-
'He's been driven out': CAO who helped guide newly elected council shockingly resigns
After just over two years on the job, Central Elgin (CE) chief administrative officer (CAO) Paul Shipway has shockingly resigned.
Winnipeg
-
Kenora man arrested after 'random' machete attack on Winnipeg bus rider
A Kenora, Ont. man has been arrested in connection with what police say was a 'random and unprovoked' machete attack on a Winnipeg bus rider last week.
-
'Can’t pay my rent with a bottle of soap': Tiber River ambassadors won’t receive final sales commissions
Ambassadors for a Manitoba company have been told they will not be receiving commission for items they sold last month, but are instead receiving points to purchase items they have been selling.
-
Valentine's Day triplets: Manitoba farm welcomes trio of calves
A Manitoba farm celebrated Valentine's Day with quite the surprise – triplet calves.
Ottawa
-
Problematic LRT train parts still pose 'risk to safety,' TSB says
The Transportation Safety Board is issuing a dire warning about the axle bearing assembly on Ottawa's Confederation Line vehicles, saying they will "continue to pose a risk to safety" until OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance resolve the issue.
-
Gymnastics coach in Ottawa and Kingston facing sexual assault charges
A gymnastics coach is facing sexual assault charges in connection to alleged incidents that occurred in the Ottawa and Kingston area over an eight-year period.
-
Homicide unit investigating shooting death of 18-year-old man
Ottawa police say they are investigating a Valentine’s Day homicide after an 18-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Tuesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
‘It’s hard to believe it’s here’: Team Sask. Biathlete heading to Canada Winter Games in PEI
A group of biathletes from Saskatchewan is getting set for their first Canada Winter Games.
-
Saskatoon man who brutally killed Indigenous woman 23 years ago granted day parole
A Saskatoon man found guilty of brutally murdering an Indigenous woman 23 years ago has been granted day parole.
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departs
A Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.
Vancouver
-
Human remains found in 'wooded area' in Surrey: RCMP
Authorities say it's too soon to tell if criminality is a factor after human remains were found in Surrey's Cloverdale area Wednesday afternoon.
-
1 injured after car flips on quiet street on Vancouver's West Side
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a quiet intersection on Vancouver's West Side Wednesday after a vehicle somehow ended up flipped onto its roof.
-
New musical set to debut in East Vancouver tells story of Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artist
Corey Payette's new musical Starwalker tells the story of an Indigenous, Two-spirit drag artist trying to break into East Vancouver's scene, and is set to premier at The Cultch from Feb. 16 to March 5.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP issues warning after 3 deadly overdoses
Three fatal overdoses were reported in the south and southeast areas of the province over the past week, all involving fentanyl or meth in powdered form, according to police
-
'A dream come true': Trevor Harris addresses Ridernation for the first time
Newly signed Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Trevor Harris, spoke to media and Ridernation on Wednesday for the first time since joining the green and white.
-
'I was elated': Moose Jaw woman wins over $100K on Western 6/49 draw
A Moose Jaw woman is $100,003 richer after winning big on a Western 6/49 draw.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Court of Appeal orders forfeiture of Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
The British Columbia Court of Appeal has directed the province to seize three Hells Angels clubhouses following a protracted civil forfeiture dispute over whether the properties were likely to be used to commit or plan future criminal activity.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Esquimalt intersection closed due to crash, potential gas leak
Victoria police are warning drivers to avoid a section of Craigflower Road through Esquimalt, B.C., on Wednesday.
-
Demonstrators battle with BC Ferries over terminal expansion on Denman Island
A group of demonstrators on Denman Island, B.C., have been blocking work on a BC Ferries terminal expansion on the northern Gulf Island.