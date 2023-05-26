Car crash kills teen, injures 2 along Cape Breton highway

A teen is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in Cape Breton Thursday afternoon.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Lingan, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene along Highway 4 in Ben Eoin, N.S., the RCMP says.

Two passengers, a Grand Mira woman, 21, and a Glace Bay man, 20, were injured and taken to hospital.

First responders were called to the scene around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

The RCMP says the crash happened when the car, a Volkswagen Jetta, left the road, hit a power pole and landed in a ditch.

The highway was closed for a few hours but has reopened. An investigation is underway.

For more the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated home page.