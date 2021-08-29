HALIFAX -- Police were in downtown Halifax on Sunday morning after a car swerved off the road and ended up in the stairwell of a local coffee shop.

Officers say around 8:20 a.m., they were notified that a vehicle had struck the railing and stairwell at the entrance to a local coffee shop on South Park Street.

Happy Sunday morning! Our drive-thru is permanently closed, but we’re open to serve you. Please use the lower entrance for the time being. No injuries, everybody is safe - thanks for your concern. pic.twitter.com/7Bh6671WoW — UncommonGrounds (@UncommonHfx) August 29, 2021

Police say the driver had the right-of-way and was proceeding south down South Park Street when a second vehicle entered the intersection from Victoria Road.

It caused the driver who had the right-of-way to swerve to avoid a collision, according to police.

"As a result of the evasive maneuver, the driver with the right-of-way struck the steps of the coffee shop causing minor damage to the railing at the entrance to the building," says the release.

Police say there were no injuries and the driver of the second vehicle, not the one that collided with the railing, was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a vehicle already in the intersection.