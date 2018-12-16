

CTV Atlantic





A serious and contagious disease affecting horses has been confirmed in New Brunswick, causing concern among horse owners around the Maritimes.

Equestrian Canada confirms a farm in the Western part of New Brunswick has been under quarantine since November 5th, after a case of strangles was confirmed in one of their horses.

Strangles is a serious bacterial infection that affects horses, and can cause fever and swollen lymph nodes.. Experts say, if left untreated, it can be very serious and even deadly.

“It’s a respiratory disease, it affects the upper airways and you get a very mucus, pus-like discharge from both the nose and eyes,” says veterinarian Dr. Eric Carnegy. “The reason it’s called strangles is they can get large enough that it’s hard for the horse to breathe,”

The affected horse was ultimately euthanized, partly for other unrelated health reasons. Two other horses and a pony that were exposed will remain isolated until more testing can be completed.

At an equestrian riding school in Prince William, N.B., the owners, and others are concerned about the threat to their horses.

“It can definitely be fatal if it’s not caught and treated soon enough,” says horse-riding school owner Brittney O’Donnell.

O’Donnell says the confirmed case sends an important reminder of the importance of preventative medicine.

“If you can, get vaccinated,” says O’Donnell. “If you’re going to a show, just don’t let your horse drink out of communal water buckets, limit how many horses you’re touching, and touching your own horses or other dogs, just limit your interactions at events.

Experts also point out the cost of a vaccination is only about $100, while the medical bills for treatment can cost thousands- but sometimes even the vaccinations don’t work.

If you’re visiting a farm or a stable for the first time, O’Donnell has some tips on what you can do to help maintain a horse’s health during your visit.

“Definitely just ask any owner before petting a horse or giving them any treats or anything,” says O’Donnell. “If you know you’ve bene to a barn, wash your clothing after, wash your hands, your boots, it doesn’t need to be much more than that.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.