Case set over for pair charged with harassment of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer

Jeremy MacKenzie is seen in this photo from his Facebook page. (Jeremy MacKenzie/Facebook) Jeremy MacKenzie is seen in this photo from his Facebook page. (Jeremy MacKenzie/Facebook)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month

The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island