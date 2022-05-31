Case set over for pair charged with harassment of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer
Two people charged in connection with protests in March outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer have had their case set over until July 5.
Thirty-six-year-old Jeremy Mitchell MacKenzie and 31-year-old Morgan May Guptill were to enter pleas in Dartmouth provincial court, but the case was set over to allow more time for the disclosure of evidence.
The pair are charged with criminal harassment, intimidation of a health professional, mischief and with making harassing phone calls following the protests outside Dr. Robert Strang's Halifax-area home.
They were previously released on $10,000 bail and on several conditions, including that they have no contact with Strang or his family.
Shortly after the incidents, the Nova Scotia legislature rapidly adopted new legislation protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation directly outside their homes.
The changes extended the existing 50-metre safe-buffer zone prohibiting protests around health-care facilities to include the homes of health workers, and they also broadened the definition of health workers to include senior health executives.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
