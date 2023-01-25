Cash, lottery tickets stolen from Halifax stores: police
Police in Halifax are investigating robberies at two stores Tuesday night.
Halifax Regional Police says the first call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a robbery that just happened at the Sobeys on Windsor Street.
Police say a man walked into the smoke shop portion of the store, said he had a weapon and demanded money and cigarettes. He left on foot with money in hand.
Police describe the suspect as about five-foot-two-inches tall with a medium build. They say he was wearing a black mask and a grey hoodie with the hood up. He was carrying a black handbag.
The second robbery was reported around 7:45 p.m. at Chebucto Grocery on Chebucto Road.
Police say a man entered the store and demanded money, cigarettes and lottery tickets. He allegedly said he had a weapon. He left the store on foot with money and lottery tickets.
Police describe the suspect as a white man wearing a white face mask, black jacket, black pants, dark sneakers and a black toque. He was carrying a green reusable bag at the time.
The force says no injuries were report in either incident.
The investigations are ongoing.
Halifax Regional Police is asking the public to call 902-490-5020 if they have information or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
