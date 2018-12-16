

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Much to the relief of his loving family, Baloo the cat came back -- just not the very next day -- after being mistakenly shipped 1,200 kilometres away.

The fluffy tabby-and-white cat is purring up a storm and receiving a ton of treats and belly rubs after his 10-day-long ordeal, which began when he snuck into a box of tire rims to catch a quick catnap in his Halifax-area home.

Jackie Lake, Baloo's owner, taped up the box and shipped it off to Alberta on Dec. 6, not knowing that her beloved pet was inside.

A Purolator employee found the cat in Montreal the next day, and the local SPCA co-ordinated a return trip for the furry stowaway after they got in touch with Lake on Monday.

Baloo left Montreal on Friday with Freedom Drivers, a group of volunteers that transports shelter animals, and got home yesterday evening.

Lake says she's very happy to have Baloo home, though she says her three kids likely won't let her near any cardboard boxes anytime soon.