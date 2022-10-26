Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants

The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.

The share of immigrants to Canada who are moving to the Atlantic region rose to 3.5 per cent last year, from 1.2 per cent in 2006.

The figures show Nova Scotia is the most popular province, followed by New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The largest proportion of people are coming from India followed by the Philippines and China.

While Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have become people magnets, they also face problems such as a shortage of housing and health care.

Jeffrey Reitz from the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy says the real challenge for the region is retaining the people who choose to land there.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.