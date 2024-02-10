Charlottetown's Chinese community celebrates Lunar New Year

ATLANTIC
    Charlottetown's Chinese community joined millions around the world celebrating Lunar New Year this weekend.

    According to organizers, nearly 1000 people attended the celebrations that included traditional dancers, games, and food.

    This year is the year of the Dragon on the Chinese calendar, which represents strength, resilience, and happiness.

    “Chinese lunar new year is the most important festival for the Chinese community,” Yong Zhou, President of the Chinese Society of Prince Edward Island.

    “It’s a tradition for a thousand years, and is a moment for families and friends to unite together to celebrate the culture, enjoy the food, and share the happiness.”

    Zhou says besides bringing the community together, it’s also a great time to give a chance for islanders of all stripes to experience Chinese culture.

