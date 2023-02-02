Chiac Disco: N.B. singer-songwriter Lisa LeBlanc celebrates Acadian roots with latest record

Acadian singer-songwriter Lisa LeBlanc kicked off her Maritime tour Wednesday night in Edmundston, N.B.

LeBlanc is on the road in support of her latest album that’s been attracting a lot of attention.

“It's kind of a celebration of the culture, of Acadian culture, and being very proud of where I’m from,” she told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly during an interview.

In the past week, LeBlanc has received nominations for four East Coast Music Awards and a Juno Award for her “Chiac Disco” album.

“Chaic being of course Acadian slang in southern New Brunswick,” she says. “The accent that we have that really distinguishes us from the other Francophones all over the world.”

And with her new album comes a new sound.

“It’s a disco album,” LeBlanc says. “A disco and funk album, which is a but different from what I’ve done in the past.”

She adds that she is excited to finally perform the record at home since its release last year.

“Since it’s so Acadian-centered, and it’s French and it’s Chaic, it’s funny to be singing in France and singing in Quebec about all these Acadian things and then when you come to Acadia, now it’s like, ‘Oh you get it this is what inspired the whole thing.’”

Leblanc has six upcoming shows in the Maritimes -- but one in particular will be extra special.

On Friday, she will perform at the new Salle Lisa LeBlanc cultural centre in her hometown of Rogersville, N.B.

“It’s crazy, it’s wild. I can’t believe I have a venue named after me,” LeBlanc says. “But they were like, ‘Why do always wait till the person’s dead, like this person is alive, so we should do something.’”

“It’s awesome, humbling, and weird, and wonderful -- all of it.”