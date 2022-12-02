Close call: Scaffolding collapses near 108-year-old covered bridge in New Brunswick
It was a close call for one of New Brunswick’s historic covered bridges this week, when several stories of scaffolding fell uncomfortably close to the wooden link during a wind storm.
The New Brunswick Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says the scaffolding at the Smithtown Covered Bridge in Hampton, N.B., collapsed due to the high water resulting from heavy rains overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
The department says no one was on, or near, the scaffolding at the time and no one was injured.
As for the 108-year-old covered bridge, the department says there is no damage to the structure after the collapse.
“The scaffold installer for the project was contacted early Thursday morning to assess the area and began removal of scaffolding, which will continue today and into next week,” said a spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.
“Some scaffolding may remain in the river; but will be removed once the water recedes.”
The historic Smithtown Covered Bridge is seen in Hampton, N.B., on Dec. 2, 2022, a day after after scaffolding collapsed next to the structure. (Nick Moore/CTV Atlantic)
The province says it’s looking at options other than scaffolding to complete the work being done to the bridge. It had hoped to have the work completed this week, but the province says the incident will likely push the project back by at least two weeks.
In the meantime, the Damascus Road approaches to the bridge remain open to traffic.
The Smithtown Covered Bridge was built in 1914.
