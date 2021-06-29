Advertisement
Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries
Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021 3:42PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, June 29, 2021 4:13PM ADT
Ingredients:
- 1 lb fresh strawberries
- ½ cup cream cheese
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup graham cracker crumbs
Directions:
- Stir cream cheese, honey and vanilla together until smooth. Put in a Ziploc bag.
- Cut the top off the strawberry and hollow out the center. Cut a small part off the bottom so the strawberry can stand up.
- Fill the center with the cream cheese filling.
- Sprinkle with graham crumbs.
- Serve immediately and enjoy!
