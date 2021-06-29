Ingredients:

  • 1 lb fresh strawberries
  • ½ cup cream cheese
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup graham cracker crumbs

Directions:

  1. Stir cream cheese, honey and vanilla together until smooth. Put in a Ziploc bag.
  2. Cut the top off the strawberry and hollow out the center. Cut a small part off the bottom so the strawberry can stand up.
  3. Fill the center with the cream cheese filling.
  4. Sprinkle with graham crumbs.
  5. Serve immediately and enjoy!