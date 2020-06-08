Advertisement
Cheesy Skillet Potato Au Gratin
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 10:39AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Serves 4-6 people
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs of potatoes – ¼ inch sliced rounds
- 2 Tbsp of butter
- 1 Tbsp of olive oil
- ¼ cup sliced green onion
- ¼ cup diced red pepper
- 2 cloves of crushed garlic
- ¼ cup of aged cheddar
- ¼ cup of mozzarella cheese
- ¼ cup of marble cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Wash the potatoes and cut into ¼ inch thick sliced rounds.
- In a pot of boiling water, blanch your potatoes until ¾ of the way cooked.
- Remove potatoes from water and place on paper towel to remove moisture.
- In a cast iron skillet, add butter and oil over a medium heat.
- Add garlic, green onions and peppers to sauté in the butter and oil.
- Add in sliced potatoes and begin to brown the potatoes.
- Sprinkle all of the cheese over top of the potatoes, shut off the burner and allow for the cheese to melt together.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Chef Tip: Cooking method for this skillet can be used over the regular stove top, on the grill, or over an open fire while camping.
Recipe courtesy of Dairy Isle
