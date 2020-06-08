HALIFAX -- Serves 4-6 people

Ingredients:

2 lbs of potatoes – ¼ inch sliced rounds

2 Tbsp of butter

1 Tbsp of olive oil

¼ cup sliced green onion

¼ cup diced red pepper

2 cloves of crushed garlic

¼ cup of aged cheddar

¼ cup of mozzarella cheese

¼ cup of marble cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Wash the potatoes and cut into ¼ inch thick sliced rounds. In a pot of boiling water, blanch your potatoes until ¾ of the way cooked. Remove potatoes from water and place on paper towel to remove moisture. In a cast iron skillet, add butter and oil over a medium heat. Add garlic, green onions and peppers to sauté in the butter and oil. Add in sliced potatoes and begin to brown the potatoes. Sprinkle all of the cheese over top of the potatoes, shut off the burner and allow for the cheese to melt together. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Chef Tip: Cooking method for this skillet can be used over the regular stove top, on the grill, or over an open fire while camping.

Recipe courtesy of Dairy Isle