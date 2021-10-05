Advertisement
Healthy Apple Crisp
Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021 12:15PM ADT
Topping Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups large flake oats
- ½ cup whole wheat flour
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 3 Tbsp maple syrup
- 3 Tbsp melted butter
Filling Ingredients:
- 6 cups thinly sliced apples (about 6 apples)
- 1 Tbsp lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- ½ tsp nutmeg
Optional Ingredients:
- Add ½ cup walnuts or pecans to the topping
- Also could add ½ cup cranberries to the filling, you can mix up the variety of apples or even add some different fruit like pears.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 F and coat an 8 x 8 inch pan with cooking spray.
- Prepare the topping by mixing all ingredients together and set aside.
- Prepare the filling by mixing all ingredients together.
- Put the filling in the pan, press down with a spoon. Sprinkle the topping evenly over the filling.
- Bake at 350 F for 1 hour.