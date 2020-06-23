HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

  • ⅔ cup honey (or maple syrup)
  • 2 cups water
  • 8 lemons
  • Ice

Directions:

  1. Combine honey with ⅔ cup of the water in a small pot and and warm gently on the stove to thin out the honey (it will combine with the lemon juice more smoothly this way).
  2. Juice the 8 lemons and strain out any seeds - you’ll have about 1 ¼ cups of lemon juice.
  3. Combine lemon juice with honey and water mixture in a large pitcher, adding the remaining amount of cold water.
  4. Add 10-12 ice cubes to chill the drink. Taste for the sour/sweet balance, and add more water or more honey as needed.