Advertisement
Atlantic News | Local Breaking | CTV News Atlantic
Honey Lemonade
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 1:12PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 1:17PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
- ⅔ cup honey (or maple syrup)
- 2 cups water
- 8 lemons
- Ice
Directions:
- Combine honey with ⅔ cup of the water in a small pot and and warm gently on the stove to thin out the honey (it will combine with the lemon juice more smoothly this way).
- Juice the 8 lemons and strain out any seeds - you’ll have about 1 ¼ cups of lemon juice.
- Combine lemon juice with honey and water mixture in a large pitcher, adding the remaining amount of cold water.
- Add 10-12 ice cubes to chill the drink. Taste for the sour/sweet balance, and add more water or more honey as needed.
RELATED IMAGES