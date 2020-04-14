HALIFAX -- Ingredients:

Dough

  • 4 cups of flour
  • 6 tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp salt
  • 2 heaping tbsp white sugar
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 2 cups milk

Filling

  • ½ cup white sugar
  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • ½ cup cinnamon

Optional glaze

  • 2 cups icing sugar
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon milk

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
  2. Brush a baking pan with 2 tablespoons melted butter.
  3. Whisk flour, baking powder, sugar and salt together in a large bowl.
  4. Work ½ cup shortening (softened) into flour mixture using your hands.
  5. Pour milk into flour-butter mixture and stir with a rubber spatula until a soft dough forms.
  6. Turn dough out onto a floured work surface and roll dough into a 1/4-inch thick rectangle.
  7. Brush surface of dough with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Don’t put it on the baking pan yet.
  8. Whisk white sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a small bowl.
  9. Sprinkle 13 of the cinnamon sugar mixture in the bottom of the prepared baking pan.
  10. Sprinkle 2/3 of the remaining cinnamon sugar mix on top of the butter-brushed dough.
  11. Roll dough away from you to form a log. Cut the log into pieces of rolls and place rolls in the prepared baking dish.
  12. Bake in the preheated oven until rolls are set, approx. 20 minutes.

Glaze Directions:

  1. Mix the icing sugar, butter, and vanilla together.
  2. Adding half the milk to start with, stir in to make a thick glaze, adding just a drop at a time more until you get a nice thick glaze.
  3. Spread or pour immediately over rolls.