Mary Janet MacDonald’s Cinnamon Rolls
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:45AM ADT
HALIFAX -- Ingredients:
Dough
- 4 cups of flour
- 6 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp salt
- 2 heaping tbsp white sugar
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 2 cups milk
Filling
- ½ cup white sugar
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup cinnamon
Optional glaze
- 2 cups icing sugar
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
- Brush a baking pan with 2 tablespoons melted butter.
- Whisk flour, baking powder, sugar and salt together in a large bowl.
- Work ½ cup shortening (softened) into flour mixture using your hands.
- Pour milk into flour-butter mixture and stir with a rubber spatula until a soft dough forms.
- Turn dough out onto a floured work surface and roll dough into a 1/4-inch thick rectangle.
- Brush surface of dough with 2 tablespoons melted butter. Don’t put it on the baking pan yet.
- Whisk white sugar, brown sugar, and cinnamon together in a small bowl.
- Sprinkle 13 of the cinnamon sugar mixture in the bottom of the prepared baking pan.
- Sprinkle 2/3 of the remaining cinnamon sugar mix on top of the butter-brushed dough.
- Roll dough away from you to form a log. Cut the log into pieces of rolls and place rolls in the prepared baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until rolls are set, approx. 20 minutes.
Glaze Directions:
- Mix the icing sugar, butter, and vanilla together.
- Adding half the milk to start with, stir in to make a thick glaze, adding just a drop at a time more until you get a nice thick glaze.
- Spread or pour immediately over rolls.