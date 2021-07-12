Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Mayo
  • 2 tbsp Chipotle in adobo, chopped
  • 1 Lime, juice and zest
  • 2 tbsp minced Cilantro
  • Salt to taste
  • 1/4 cup crumbled Feta cheese or ricotta
  • 4 Corn on the cob in the husk

Directions:

Chipotle Lime Mayonnaise.

  1. In a medium mixing bowl combine the Chipotle, lime juice, lime zest and Mayonnaise.
  2. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt as needed.

Corn

  1. Soak the corn in water for 30 minutes.
  2. Preheat your grill to medium high.
  3. Grill the corn for 15 minutes turning halfway through.
  4. Let the corn cool in the husk for 5 to 10 minutes.
  5. Pull husk back and brush with Chipotle lime mayo.
  6. Top with cheese and fresh cilantro. 