Mexican Street Corn
Published Monday, July 12, 2021 12:28PM ADT
Chef Ben Kelly shows us how to make Mexican Street Corn, a perfect side to spice up a summer BBQ.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup Mayo
- 2 tbsp Chipotle in adobo, chopped
- 1 Lime, juice and zest
- 2 tbsp minced Cilantro
- Salt to taste
- 1/4 cup crumbled Feta cheese or ricotta
- 4 Corn on the cob in the husk
Directions:
Chipotle Lime Mayonnaise.
- In a medium mixing bowl combine the Chipotle, lime juice, lime zest and Mayonnaise.
- Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt as needed.
Corn
- Soak the corn in water for 30 minutes.
- Preheat your grill to medium high.
- Grill the corn for 15 minutes turning halfway through.
- Let the corn cool in the husk for 5 to 10 minutes.
- Pull husk back and brush with Chipotle lime mayo.
- Top with cheese and fresh cilantro.