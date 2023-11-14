ATLANTIC
CML Kitchen

    • Pumpkin Spice Chia Pudding

    Ingredients:

    • 6 Tablespoons chia seeds
    • 1½ cups milk of choice
    • ½ cup canned pure pumpkin
    • 1 Tablespoon maple syrup
    • 1 Tablespoon almond butter (or any nut butter)
    • 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
    • 1 teaspoon vanilla

    Preparation:

    1. Stir together all ingredients in a bowl.
    2. Let mixture soak for 5 minutes. Give it another stir to break up any clumps and divide mixture evenly between three jars.
    3. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.
    4. Store leftovers in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 4-5 days.

