Sweet Bean Dip
Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:58AM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, July 13, 2021 11:58AM ADT
Registered dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman shows us how to make an easy and healthy Sweet Bean Dip.
Ingredients
- 1, 19oz can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
- ½ cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1/3 cup fresh mint leaves
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 garlic clove
- Juice and zest of 1 lemon
- Pepper to taste
Directions
- Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
- Serve with your favourite veggies.