HALIFAX -- Registered dietitian Laurie Barker Jackman shows us how to make an easy and healthy Sweet Bean Dip.

Ingredients

  • 1, 19oz can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
  • ½ cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1/3 cup fresh mint leaves
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 garlic clove
  • Juice and zest of 1 lemon
  • Pepper to taste

Directions

  1. Combine all ingredients in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
  2. Serve with your favourite veggies.

  