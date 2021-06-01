Advertisement
Two-bite Cheddar Taco Shells
Taco Shell Ingredients:
- 8 oz. shredded cheese
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
Taco Meat Filling Ingredients:
- 1 pound medium ground beef
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp oregano
- Pinch sea salt
- Pinch ground pepper
Taco Shell Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
- Mix cheese and cumin.
- Form six or eight piles of the cheese on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Leave plenty of room in between piles, or the cheese might melt together.
- Bake in the oven for 5 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling with golden brown patches, watch carefully.
- Let cool for 30 seconds.
- Carefully Place the cheese over the back of the muffin tin cup and let cool.
- Before the cheese completely cools, allow the edges of each round to drape down, forming the two bite taco cup shape.
- Let cool completely.
Taco Meat Filling Directions:
- Sauté the med ground beef in a frying pan.
- Once browned, add water and sprinkle all the seasoning on top. Cook until nice and crumbled.
- Place the cups up right and use the taco filling to fill.
- Top with sour cream, chopped tomatoes for color, and a sprig of cilantro.
