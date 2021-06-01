Taco Shell Ingredients:

  • 8 oz. shredded cheese
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin

Taco Meat Filling Ingredients:

  • 1 pound medium ground beef
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1 tbsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp oregano
  • Pinch sea salt
  • Pinch ground pepper

Taco Shell Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C).
  2. Mix cheese and cumin.
  3. Form six or eight piles of the cheese on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Leave plenty of room in between piles, or the cheese might melt together.
  4. Bake in the oven for 5 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling with golden brown patches, watch carefully.
  5. Let cool for 30 seconds.
  6. Carefully Place the cheese over the back of the muffin tin cup and let cool.
  7. Before the cheese completely cools, allow the edges of each round to drape down, forming the two bite taco cup shape.
  8. Let cool completely.

Taco Meat Filling Directions:

  1. Sauté the med ground beef in a frying pan.
  2. Once browned, add water and sprinkle all the seasoning on top. Cook until nice and crumbled.
  3. Place the cups up right and use the taco filling to fill.
  4. Top with sour cream, chopped tomatoes for color, and a sprig of cilantro.