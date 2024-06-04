ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Cocaine seized from vehicle travelling near Cobequid Pass toll plaza: N.S. RCMP

    (Source: RCMP) (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    A man from Halifax has been charged after drugs were seized from a home in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

    The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment's Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU), along with the Colchester County District RCMP, completed a targeted roadside stop on a rental vehicle travelling on Highway 104 near the Cobequid Pass toll plaza, according to a news release from RCMP.

    Police say during the traffic stop, which was part of an ongoing drug investigation, officers safely arrested a 25-year-old Halifax man and seized four kilograms of cocaine.

    Later that day, the RCMP, along with Halifax Regional Police, executed a search warrant at a home linked to the man. During the search, police say methamphetamine and $3,000 in cash were seized.

    Draven Detroit Myers has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

    Myers was remanded into custody on Friday and released on conditions by Halifax provincial court on Monday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News