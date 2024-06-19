Rare blue lobster found by 82-year-old N.S. fisherman returned to the water

A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.

Richard Power of Mulgrave, N.S., caught the 3.5 pound crustacean last week.

A CTV Atlantic viewer said it was the first blue lobster he had seen in his 70 years of fishing lobsters.

A worker from Causeway Seafood Market in nearby Aulds Cove, N.S., later said they bought the lobster from Power.

The lobster was then put on display at the market to allow the public to take photos and it was “safely released” to the Strait of Canso, where it was originally caught, shortly after.

Blue lobsters are found in about one in two million in the wild, according to the New England Aquarium.

