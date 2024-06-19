ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Rare blue lobster found by 82-year-old N.S. fisherman returned to the water

    Share

    A rare blue lobster found by an 82-year-old Nova Scotia fisherman has been returned to the water.

    Richard Power of Mulgrave, N.S., caught the 3.5 pound crustacean last week.

    A CTV Atlantic viewer said it was the first blue lobster he had seen in his 70 years of fishing lobsters.

    A worker from Causeway Seafood Market in nearby Aulds Cove, N.S., later said they bought the lobster from Power.

    The lobster was then put on display at the market to allow the public to take photos and it was “safely released” to the Strait of Canso, where it was originally caught, shortly after.

    Blue lobsters are found in about one in two million in the wild, according to the New England Aquarium.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News