

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A sailboat captain who smuggled 250 kilograms of cocaine into Nova Scotia from a small Caribbean island is due in court today for a sentencing hearing.

Jacques John Grenier of Hubbards, N.S., was supposed to be sentenced last week.

But, lawyer Patrick MacEwen told the judge that he and his client needed more time to review case law submitted by the Crown earlier in the day.

The 68-year-old sailor was detained by the Canada Border Services Agency last September after he guided his 29-foot boat 'Quesera' into a marina west of Halifax under cover of darkness.

Officers soon discovered the cocaine stashed in a secret compartment beneath a bed frame in the boat's forward sleeping quarters.

He was later charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, importing cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to the first two charges last November and the third charge was to be dealt with at the sentencing hearing.