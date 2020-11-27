HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 21-year-old Cole Harbour man and 17-year-old Lawrencetown girl with weapons offences after a hit-and-run in Dartmouth on Thursday night.

Police say at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 26, officers responded to a hit and run collision in the area of Mic Mac Boulevard and Horizon Court.

Police say a vehicle travelling on Mic Mac Boulevard ran into the back of a vehicle that was in the process of turning onto Horizon Court from Mic Mac Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle did not attempt to provide information to the other driver and left the area.

Officers located the vehicle in the parking lot at Mic Mac Mall and arrested the driver for failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

While securing the vehicle, police saw a long gun in the vehicle, and arrested a female passenger.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Cole Harbour is facing one count each of:

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Possession of a firearm – no license or certificate

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unlawfully carrying a firearm or weapon

Failure to stop after an accident

Resist arrest

Failure to attend court

The driver was also issued summary offence tickets for driving with a suspended licence and driving without insurance.

The 17-year-old female passenger from Lawrencetown is facing one count each of:

Possession of a firearm in a vehicle

Possession of a firearm – no license or certificate

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unlawfully carrying a firearm or weapon

Both accused were released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.