Cole Harbour, N.S., hosts provincial strong man and woman championship

The fourth annual Nova Scotia Strong Man and Woman Championship was held at Cole Harbour Place on Saturday.

“We’ve got the strongest athletes from all across the province and some coming in from different provinces in the country,” says Raw Power owner, Brad Tramblett.

Competitors in the 2024 Nova Scotia Strong Man and Woman Championship. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV News)

Twenty three competitors took part in the events, which involved a max dead lift, follow by a log Lift.

“The top three will qualify for the Atlantic championship and then the following competition they will qualify for the national championship,” Tremblett says.

The Atlantic Strong Man and Woman competition be held in Halifax this summer.

