HALIFAX -- A 15-year-old has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a motor vehicle collision in Judique, N.S.

Around 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday, police, fire, and EHS members attended a collision on Highway 19 involving a dump truck and a dirt bike.

Once on scene, police determined that the dump truck had been travelling south on Highway 19 when a dirt bike entered the highway from a dirt trail. Police say the dump truck and dirt bike collided and the driver of the dirt bike, a 15-year-old, was ejected.

The youth was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was later transported to a hospital in Halifax via LifeFlight.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.