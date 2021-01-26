Advertisement
Collision involving tractor trailer closes main highway to Halifax
Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021 5:45PM AST
According to RCMP, the highway will be closed for several hours.
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP say Highway 102 is closed inbound to Halifax as a result of a vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer.
Police say the collision happened at the interchange of Highway 101 near Bedford, N.S.
According to RCMP, the highway will be closed for several hours.
No other details have been released by police at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.