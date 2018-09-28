

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- The defence is now questioning a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by British sailors at a Halifax-area military base.

Defence lawyer Ian Hutchison asked an array of questions in the first 30 minutes of his cross examination today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court, including about a photo taken inside a room in the barracks of 12 Wing Shearwater.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, identified several individuals in the photo, but agreed 38-year-old Darren Smalley is not visible.

Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.

Hutchison will resume his cross-examination later this afternoon.

On Thursday, the young woman testified that she awoke to two men performing sex acts on her from the front and one from behind.

The case once involved four accused, but charges against two other sailors were dropped and charges against another man were stayed earlier in the trial.

The men were participating in a naval hockey tournament at the time of the alleged incident.