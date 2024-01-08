Concerns over Nova Scotia's new medical responder program
A new type of health care professional will soon be behind the wheel of some ambulances in Nova Scotia — but the drivers will not be paramedics.
“Paramedics are worried about losing that second paramedic in the ambulance. Many of them have said they feel it’s going to create a much more unsafe situation for them and for patients,” said Zach Churchill, Nova Scotia Liberal party leader.
The new medical responders will receive three months of training that will allow them to work inside ambulances to assess, stabilize and transport patients to hospitals.
The province says up to 200 will be trained over the next two years.
“I want to reassure paramedics that this is actually going to be an enabler, and an enhancement to the role they have. It's going to allow us to redeploy paramedics back into the system,” said Michelle Thompson, Nova Scotia health minister.
In an email, the Nova Scotia Paramedics union said they have received information about the new medical responders — but the union says the information is vague and lacks specific details.
The health minister says only about 20 per cent of ambulances will have an emergency medical responder.
“Our EHS and pre-hospital care system is so dynamic that if two primary care paramedics respond to a call and need additional help, we have supervisor trucks, we have a physician in the medical communication centre,” said Thompson.
Thompson says the goal is to have more ambulances available, reducing wait times, which would allow paramedics more time to focus on emergency calls.
But some feel the added pressure will drive them away.
“If paramedics who are already stretched thin aren't happy with losing that second paramedic in the ambulance and leave the province, then that's going to have an impact on patient care in general,” said Churchill.
The Nova Scotia Paramedics Union says a new three-year collective agreement has been finalized that has brought improvements in pay and benefits.
