HALIFAX -- Saturday marked the beginning of March Break in Nova Scotia, and while it's usually a time for families to enjoy community-based events, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted those plans.

Community leaders held an emergency meeting in Lower Sackville to make a decision impacting the immediate future of a local bingo hall.

"Most nights we're at $150, some nights we're a bit busier," says Sackville Bingo Centre president, Gordon Conrad, about the revenue he stands to lose by staying open during COVID-19 concerns.

Many non-profit organizations share the facility, running nightly bingos that fundraise for the community – raising hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

However, amid a pandemic, the bingo hall will be closed for the next three weeks; a move MLA Steve Craig says is the right thing to do.

"This is a huge decision for them to make," says Craig. "Although it's appropriate, it's still a difficult one. "We're all in this together to keep everyone as safe as we can."

Near downtown Halifax, the Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market and Nova Scotia Museum of Natural History were also closed.

"We go to go in, and there's a sign on the door – closed," says frustrated parent Roy Shano, who travelled from Sydney to take his daughter and grandkids to the museum.

As a consolation, Shano took his family to the Discovery Centre – noting he's not happy with the massive closures, which he says are an overreaction.

"I understand there may be a virus going around, but we've been through the West Nile virus, swine flu– it goes on and on what we've been through."

However, others understand the importance of closures and efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"It's a worldwide thing," says Conrad. "We're just trying to go along with keeping everybody safe until we get a hold on this virus and what it is going to do."

Meanwhile, organizers of the Sackville Bingo Centre say they hope the establishment is only closed for three weeks; but they have no way to know for sure. However, what they do know is the losses of funds raised for their community increase each day they remain closed.