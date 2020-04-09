HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reminding Islanders of the importance of staying at home as much as possible, and practicing social-distancing as Easter long weekend approaches.

Prince Edward Island’s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, said extra security measures have been put in place throughout the weekend to remind people to practice social-distancing.

“And our Ground Search and Rescue will be helping by having a presence in parks and public spaces this weekend to remind people about physical-distancing,” said Morrison.

Morrison said another person has been ticketed on Wednesday for failing to self-isolate under the Public Health Order.

“The individual was charged with a summary offence ticket which carries a fine of $1,000,” said Morrison.

She also said a number of cars have been turned away at the Confederation Bridge, where they continue to screen everyone arriving in terms of health and what their plan is for self-isolation. Morrison said the province is following up with anyone who is required to self-isolate, making over 1,000 calls a day.

Prince Edward Island reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the total number of cases remaining at 25.

This is a developing story. More to come.