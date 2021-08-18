HALIFAX -- The Fredericton International Airport announced Wednesday it will have COVID-19 testing available for travellers headed to destinations requiring proof of a negative test result.

“Travellers have been asking for a convenient way to access the COVID-19 tests that are required for many destinations, and we’re pleased to welcome Distribution Ad Valorem to provide this extra service right here at the airport,” Fredericton International Airport Authority President and CEO Johanne Gallant said in a release.

It's part of a 12-week pilot project provided by the private company. Tests will be administered on-site at the airport by Soins PROXYMA Care Clinic.

Initially, the test site will be open 5 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday – Saturday, however additional times may be offered depending on the demand for the service.

“As borders are gradually opening up to travellers, demand for international flights is skyrocketing. Although there are some borders easing, airport authorities have in recent months strengthened health measures to create a safe environment for travellers. We are proud to be part of this economic recovery in the country by facilitating access to testing for COVID-19 in Fredericton International Airport," Distribution Ad Valorem President Marie-Pierre Beaubien, said in a release.

Distribution Ad Valorem will provide three different test options - antigen, molecular, and PCR - with costs ranging from $149 to $299.

Test results are available in 15 minutes to 72 hours depending on the option chosen, and travellers will receive a certificate confirming the test result, date and time of the test, and their passport number.