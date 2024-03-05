ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Crash causes power outage, closes section of Windmill Road in Dartmouth

    Nova Scotia Power crews repair a broken power pole in Dartmouth, N.S., on March 5, 2024. (Source: Nova Scotia Power) Nova Scotia Power crews repair a broken power pole in Dartmouth, N.S., on March 5, 2024. (Source: Nova Scotia Power)
    A single-vehicle crash has closed a section of a busy road in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.

    Halifax Regional Police says Windmill Road is closed in both directions between Akerley Boulevard and Ralston Avenue due to the crash, which happened around 2 a.m.

    The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Police expect the closure to be lengthy.

    Power is also out in the area due to a broken pole with 11 Nova Scotia Power customers affected, according to the utility’s outage map. The estimated time of restoriation is 3 p.m. 

    Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking people to avoid the area.

