Speaking out in support: a Moncton woman shares her transition story
Taking a leap of courage, a Moncton woman decided to start her transition journey at 65-years-old and is now speaking out in hopes of helping others.
“Once I got on hormones and started dressing up and presenting myself as female, right from the get go I was not holding anything back,” said 68-year-old Steeves who identifies as a transgender woman.
Her transition story is one with a happy ending, but it isn’t one without obstacles.
“I repressed my feelings of really wanting to be a girl,” she said. “I didn’t have anyone to talk about it, I didn’t know what it was. I was told I was a freak and deviant and if you continue to do this then we would out you to your friends, your family, my family members and cousins and teachers and I was scared to death. So I complied and I just sort of buried it until 65.”
Steeves didn’t tell anyone or even really knew she was transgender until she was 65, but she says she knew she was different even as a young child.
She preferred to hangout with her sister’s friends as she found she had more in common with them she also says she was never a “rough and tough boy.”
However, after being caught trying on her mom’s clothes Steeves received an angry reaction, she says she repressed her true feelings.
“I wanted so much before she died to ask why she was so… so… so mean to me because I didn’t understand and we never talked about it again, so it’s like ‘what did I do,’” Steeves explained with tears in her eyes.
“She’s the one who traumatized me initially and I didn’t want to give her the pleasure of seeing me happy in what I was,” she added.
Steeves explained that she grew up with a military family and didn’t know what being transgender was.
In fact, she says it wasn’t until Catlin Jenner came out that she started to look into it.
Then, once she entered adulthood, she didn’t want to jeopardize her family or their security by coming out, but when she retired at 65-years-old, she knew it was time.
“I just did not want to live not going through showing who I really am,” said Steeves.
“One night I had dinner with my daughter and Jan, my wife, I sort of came out. I didn’t really know what I was because I didn’t know enough about transgender to really put a stake in the ground… I actually said I want to be Transgender, but I stopped myself and said that I was going to start cross dressing and of course they were shocked,” she said.
Shocked, but supportive, Steeves says she received support from her wife, two daughters, niece and even younger sister.
The couple has been together since university and will be celebrating 44 years of marriage this year. (Alana Pickrell/CTV News)
“I’m very proud of her and she’s happy and you can see the happiness, especially now that the transition is all done,” said her wife, Jan Robertson Steeves.
However, she admits that the news has come with challenges.
“We have been together 46 years, we will have been married 44 years in May and yes this came completely out of the blue,” she said. “I felt for her and I embraced that, my concern was her and her safety and her state of mind and everything and getting my kids through it.”
The pair met in University and were engaged just 10 days after their first date. It was a fast paced love story, that isn’t slowing down.
Yvonne and Jan got engaged ten days after their first date and we’re married a year and a half later
“I took an oath when I married her and I’m not going anywhere,” said Robertson Steeves.
“I think people need to know that it doesn’t matter how old you are, true friends and true family are there for you and if they’re not don’t worry about it, move on, it’s your life, be happy,” she said.
Steeves’ surgery was completed a month ago and now the woman who once described herself as shy and introverted is hoping to be a beacon of hope for others.
“I think it’s really important, especially to make folks aware in New Brunswick, of course especially the transgender community, that the province does support you,” she said.
“They’re pro transgender in their policies and I’m not really into politics, I have nothing to gain by supporting the current government, but most importantly to me the financial support is there because the average person would not be able to afford it,” said Steeves.
Steeves explained that the province paid for the surgery, but there was a lot of hoops to jump through first.
“There’s a lot of paper work, you have to get an appointment with an endocrinologist to get on hormones, which is a six month process, had to find a gender therapist, it was their duty provincially at least to prove that my gender dysphoria was at a state where surgery was necessary in order to prevent me doing anything negative to myself,” she said.
Adding that there isn’t a very clear outline in New Brunswick for people who are in the same position that she was.
“You go onto the Service New Brunswick page and there is a section about transgender and how to qualify for surgery, but they don’t tell you ‘here’s a listing of therapists or gender therapists you can go to in your area,’ or ‘how do I get an appointment with an endocrinologist,’” she said. “The general roadmap is not there.”
Steeves said it was important for her to speak out and share her story to show that there’s someone in the community who’s gone through the process.
She says prior to her surgery, she didn’t have the chance to speak with any transgender females.
“It would have been nice to talk to folks about what they’ve gone through, what challenges they’ve had to endure to getting reactions to family, reactions to friends,” she said.
Giving credit to her support system, she is looking forward to the next chapter and letting the world know her true self.
“People said ‘aren’t you scared? Aren’t you nervous?’ And I said ‘no, [surgery] will be the happiest day of my transition to date and going into the operating room I was cool as a cucumber,” she said.
“I was at ease. I sort of took a deep breath and [thought] I’m here. I never thought I would,” said Steeves.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Canada to extend post-graduate work permits for international graduates
International graduates with expired or soon-to-be-expiring post-graduate work permits will allowed to apply for an extension as the federal government seeks to boost Canada's anemic labour sector.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
Picking up a passenger at Toronton Pearson Airport? How to avoid an $85 ticket
An Ontario man was shocked to get a notice for an $85 fine for trespassing after picking up a relative at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Calgary
-
EPS deaths: Police release timeline of events that lead to death of 2 officers
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
'Clearly he did not have a legally purchased firearm': Smith speaks out amid deaths of Edmonton officers
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes investigators can determine how the suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Edmonton police officers got the gun that was used.
Montreal
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
-
MindGeek's new owner vows 'public and transparent ownership' after Pornhub controversy
An Ottawa lawyer used to defending people from serious criminal allegations is now hoping to write a new chapter in the story about the world's largest — and highly controversial — porn site.
-
'Slap in the face': Trans activist targeted by Quebec-funded women's rights group
A transgender activist is speaking out after a Quebec-funded women's rights group targeted her on Twitter, misgendering her repeatedly and calling her a 'violent man.'
Edmonton
-
EPS deaths: Police release timeline of events that lead to death of 2 officers
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
Death of baby girl a homicide, Edmonton police say
The Edmonton police homicide unit is investigating the death of an infant.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation celebrates mining agreement, water treatment plant
Biigtigong Nishnaabeg -- a northern Ontario First Nation community situated between Wawa and Thunder Bay near Highway 17 – has much to celebrate on a snowy winter Friday.
London
-
As Thames Pool faces permanent closure — another London, Ont. pool also at flood risk
An online campaign to save Thames Pool from permanent closure is gaining momentum, however, CTV News London has learned that another public pool near the river faces similar risks from fluctuating water levels.
-
Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital
The second officer injured in last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane has been released from hospital, London police confirmed on Friday.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Winnipeg
-
'Toxic drug supply is killing our relatives': Animal tranquillizer found in overdose death reports in Winnipeg
An animal tranquillizer is making its way into Winnipeg’s street drug supply. Xylazine - also known as zombie drug - has been found in toxicology reports of three people who have died of an overdose.
-
Icy roads prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Winter weather and icy roads have caused highway closures in parts of Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police lay sexual assault charges in three incidents
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a male in connection with three sexual assaults in Winnipeg, including one where the victim was 11 years old.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police unions defend use of 'thin blue line' symbol
Ottawa's police unions are standing by officers' use of the 'thin blue line' symbol on hockey jerseys after it sparked backlash, and say those opposed to the symbol are trying to 'push personal agendas' and create division between police and the community.
-
St. Patrick's Day turns Ottawa green with celebrations and traditions
The luck of the Irish was celebrated in Ottawa on Friday as pubs opened early and filled up quickly.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Saskatoon
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
'They saved lives that day': 2 Saskatoon men given Award of Merit from fire department
Two Saskatoon men were recognized for their actions that saved lives in late 2022.
-
'It’s very exciting': Blackstrap glamping resort set to open this summer
Glamorous camping, known as glamping, is coming to Blackstrap Provincial Park this summer.
Vancouver
-
'Driving is a privilege. It is not a right': B.C. judge cracks down on man with 60 convictions
A B.C. man is facing a harsh sentence of eight months in prison, a year of house arrest and a three-year driving ban, over his latest driving charges on a list of dozens spanning 33 years.
-
B.C. premier 'troubled' by alleged Chinese meddling in Vancouver election, seeks CSIS briefing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he's “very troubled” by allegations of Chinese interference in Vancouver's municipal elections last year and he's asked Canada's intelligence agency for a briefing.
-
Hundreds flock to Vancouver coin swap for new black toonie
Hundreds of people flocked to a Vancouver coin and jewelry store Friday, for the chance to get a hold of the new black toonie made to honour the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Regina
-
'Beyond relieved': Sask. woman who suffered spinal injury in Mexico making strong recovery
A Saskatchewan woman who suffered a severe spinal injury while boogie boarding in Mexico was able to return home following several hospital stays and continues to make a strong recovery.
-
Top judge in Sask. to step down
Chief Justice Robert G. Richards is stepping down as Chief Justice of Saskatchewan and as a judge for the Saskatchewan Court of Appeal.
-
Regina police charge 2 in alleged robbery, assault and kidnapping incident
Two men have been charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and kidnapping after a man was found injured at a house on the 700 block of Princess Street.
Vancouver Island
-
Military search and rescue crews help look for drifting boat off Vancouver Island
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC) says it is assisting the RCMP with a search for a drifting boat off central Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria police investigate damage to electrical panels at Royal Athletic Park
Victoria police are investigating after electrical panels were damaged at Royal Athletic Park last week.
-
Guns, cash, drugs and expensive stolen bicycle seized in VicPD investigation
Victoria police say they seized handguns, drugs, cash and a stolen bicycle worth $10,000 in a pair of searches earlier this week.