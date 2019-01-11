

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth man is facing charges after a pedestrian was robbed at knifepoint in Moncton Wednesday morning.

Police say the pedestrian was walking on Shediac Road shortly before 8:30 a.m. when he was approached by a man who allegedly pulled a knife and demanded money.

When the victim indicated he didn’t have any cash, police say the man followed him to a nearby gas station so he could withdraw money from an ATM.

Police say the victim entered the store, told the employee he was being robbed, and the employee called 911.

RCMP officers and police dog services responded to the scene and tracked the suspect to a local hotel, but they weren’t able to locate him.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested four hours later in a vehicle on Highway 16, near the Confederation Bridge.

The woman was questioned and later released.

The man appeared in Moncton provincial court on Thursday.

Demarqus Beals has been charged with armed robbery and five counts of breaching a recognizance. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Friday afternoon.