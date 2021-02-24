HALIFAX -- A 42-year-old man from Dartmouth, N.S. is facing several charges in connection to a break-and-enter and theft of an antique car from a Bedford parking garage.

On Feb. 15, police say they received reports of a break-and-enter where a man broke into a parking garage on Amesbury Gate and stole an antique vehicle.

The vehicle was located the same day parked in the 6900 block of Mumford Road in Halifax and returned to the owner.

Just over one week later, on Tuesday, Central Division patrol members arrested a male suspect without incident in the 1900 block of Oxford Street in Halifax.

Neal Ryan John Conroy, 42, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday to face a number of charges, including: