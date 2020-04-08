HALIFAX -- A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a tree in Halifax Wednesday morning.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Halifax Regional Police spotted a blue Honda Civic driving on North Street without lights on.

When officers turned around, they say the vehicle took off at high speeds.

Police found the vehicle crashed into a tree near Almon and Connolly streets a short time later. The driver had fled the scene on foot.

Several officers and a police dog contained the area and caught the driver as he returned to the scene.

Police say the 22-year-old Dartmouth man sustained minor injuries in the crash.

He is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and breach of probation.

The suspect remains in custody until his court appearance.