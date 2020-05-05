SYDNEY, N.S. -- Glen McGean captured the hearts of Maritimers last year, when his dying wish of travelling to Toronto to see his beloved Blue Jays came true.

On April 23, the 65-year-old lost his battle with cancer and now his daughter wants to thank everyone who made his dream trip happen.

“They only gave him about four months last Christmas, without treatment. He lived a lot longer, and, in my opinion, I think it was out of all the love and happiness he had. I'll remember how strong and how much he loved me,” says Glen’s daughter, Natasha McGean.

Last June, Natasha went public with a plea for help, starting a GoFundMe page in hopes of granting her father’s dying wish to see his favourite team in person for the first time.

After completing several rounds of chemotherapy, Glen knew he didn’t have much time left and he wanted to see the Blue Jays play ball while he still could.

People from across the country shared their support for the family by sending in generous donations, and Glen’s wish came true a month later.

“He cried all the time over it. He was so, so, so, thankful,” says Natasha.

Natasha and her father enjoyed a three-game set between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays and received red-carpet treatment at the Rogers Centre – all of it thanks to complete strangers.

“Without everybody who helped get us there, we would've never got there. (I’d like) to thank everybody again because he would've never got to experience his final wish,” says Natasha.

“It brings me to tears to be able to have all those memories.”

Natasha says the last few months have been hard, as her father’s health deteriorated, but it helped to know his final wish was fulfilled.