Diesel prices drop by more than 10 cents in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia drivers who use diesel fuel will see a significant drop at the pumps on Saturday.

The price of diesel dropped overnight by 12 cents per litre in the province.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market price of diesel oil,” the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board said in a Friday news release.

The drop comes after diesel went up by 4.8 cents during the weekly price adjustment for fuel on Friday.

The price of diesel now sits at a minimum of 204.1 cents per litre. That’s down from 216.1 the day before.

Gasoline prices were not impacted by the change.