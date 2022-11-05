Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick

Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.

In New Brunswick, the price of diesel went up 68.6 cents, bringing the maximum price to 307.3 cents per litre.

This significant jump comes just two days after diesel prices were already increased by 17.8 cents per litre in the province.

In Nova Scotia, the price of diesel went up 15 cents a litre. Drivers in the Halifax area are now paying a minimum price of 248.7 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the new minimum price of diesel sits at 250.7 cents per litre as of Saturday.

The price of self-serve regular gasoline did not change in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

Both gas and diesel prices were adjusted on Prince Edward Island Saturday morning.

The new minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline is 194.6 cents per litre -- an increase of six cents.

Diesel prices on the island jumped nine cents, sitting at a minimum price of 253.6 cents per litre.