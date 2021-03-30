HALIFAX -- Dog owners in Nova Scotia will now be able to bring their furry friends to restaurant, bar and café patios in the province.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia’s provincial government announced they will be allowing dogs on patios with their owners, effective immediately.

The province says the change is part of new premier Iain Rankin government's promise to remove unnecessary barriers for restaurants to meet customer needs.

"We've listened to the restaurant industry. They told us this change will help them attract more dog owners who want to enjoy a leisurely meal or a beverage and be able to do so without having to leave their dogs at home," said Premier Iain Rankin in a statement. "The new rules will still protect food safety and allow restaurants to offer this option if that's what their customers want."

The province says the change is also a way to support the food service industry that has been so severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This change will be good for restaurants, bars and cafes across the province,” says Gordon Stewart, executive director, Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia. “Our research shows that restaurants that allow dogs see a five per cent increase in sales. Many dog owners are more likely to linger on their favourite patio, and order food or another beverage, if their dog can stay with them. It's good for our industry and good for customers."

Individual business owners can decide whether to allow pet dogs, limit the number of dogs or ask a customer to remove the pet if it is misbehaving. Restaurant owners who allow dogs follow food safety guidelines, including:

pet dogs will not be allowed inside restaurants; they will only be allowed on patios that can be accessed from the street

dogs are not permitted to eat while at the restaurant but they can drink water from separate bowls brought by the owner

restaurants with dog-friendly patios must post a sign so potential customers are aware before they sit down

The province also says pet owners must keep their dogs on the ground and away from aisles, and clean up any wasted immediately.

"I'm happy the province will offer restaurants this option to appeal to more customers. Nova Scotians love their dogs, and I'm looking forward to seeing lots out on the patios this spring," adds Environment and Climate Change Minister Keith Irving in a statement.