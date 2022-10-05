'Distressed and exasperated': Prolonged power outages prompt health and safety concerns in N.S.

HALIFAX -

A provincial politician in northern Nova Scotia says she has received hundreds of messages from constituents struggling to cope without electricity and running water 11 days after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed into the East Coast.

"The people who are still without power are very distressed and exasperated," Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin said Tuesday in an interview.

"We have many seniors and vulnerable people -- persons with disabilities -- who have no way of contacting people to let them know they need help and are without safe drinking water. It's a real health and safety issue now."

Without electricity, many homes and businesses in rural parts of the province have no access to running water because the pumps in their wells aren't working. The Independent member of the legislature says she recently submitted a list of names and addresses of vulnerable people to the military, which started performing wellness checks on Monday.

Some residents of northern Nova Scotia have been told they won't be reconnected to the electricity grid until Sunday, more than two weeks after the power went out.

Smith-McCrossin said Nova Scotia Power's decision Tuesday to again delay reconnection dates in northern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton was met with seething anger among some of her constituents in Cumberland North.

"I received hundreds of message last night, very angry people telling me, 'You have to do something,"' she said, adding that the hardest hit communities are Malagash, Tidnish and Wallace.

"We need more help. It's not in any way acceptable to have people waiting 15 days with no electricity and no running water in rural Nova Scotia. We need more boots on the ground."

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 7,000 Nova Scotia homes and businesses were still without electricity, and another 8,900 were still in the dark in P.E.I.

Smith-McCrossin's largely rural district, which is on Nova Scotia's north shore, includes the towns of Amherst, Pugwash and Wallace.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2022.