Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest following perfume thefts in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Over the past two months, police say large quantities of perfume have been stolen from a business in Cole Harbour and Dartmouth.

In both cases, police say the woman enters the store while on her cellphone and approaches a clerk asking to see the fragrances at the back counter.

While this is happening, a man enters the store and goes towards the fragrance counter.

Police say he proceeds to place a large quantity of fragrances in to a black bag with white stripes and leaves.

Police say the fragrances are valued at more than $2000.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents, or who may be able to identify the suspects, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP, Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.