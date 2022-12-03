Dog trainer upset about losing space at Moncton community centre

April Saulnier poses for a photo with her dog. (Derek Haggett/CTV) April Saulnier poses for a photo with her dog. (Derek Haggett/CTV)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island