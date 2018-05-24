

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's 10,700 unionized teachers have yet to select a new president, but another ballot next week won't include incumbent Liette Doucet.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union says to become president, a candidate must win with a majority of votes.

The first round of voting Wednesday did not produce a winner, so a run-off vote will be held May 31.

Doucet -- who served as president during a contentious labour dispute with the province last year -- did not make the cut.

Last February, teachers walked off the job for a day and staged a protest outside the provincial legislature.

The Liberal government eventually passed legislation to end a 16-month contract dispute with teachers and put a stop to a work-to-rule job action.

The run-off vote will be held between two candidates: Grant Frost and Paul Wozney.

Two other members from the first ballot, Cherie Abriel and Shawn Hanifan, have also been dropped from the slate.

The union says 70 per cent of its membership participated in the vote.