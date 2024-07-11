Downpours, thunderstorms continue in Maritimes as the remnants of Beryl move through

Thursday afternoon and evening will see the greatest risk of further downpours along the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, northern and eastern areas of Nova Scotia, and central and eastern areas of Prince Edward Island. A risk of isolated thunderstorms is expected in northern and western areas of New Brunswick.

The highest risk areas for thunderstorms and downpours Thursday afternoon into evening.

The area of inclement weather has shown some radar indicated rain rates of 20 to 35 mm/hr. That is a heavy enough rain to bring about hazards such as reduced visibility, hydroplaning conditions, and flash flooding. Should multiple downpours move over the same location, localized rain totals could reach 50 to 100 mm.

Between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, the remaining downpours and thunderstorms are expected to be in the process of clearing to the east of Nova Scotia.

Localized rain amounts of 50 to 100 mm still being indicated as possible where repetitive downpours occur.

Initial rain reports

No finalized rain totals for the system are available yet as it continues to move through.

The initial band of heavier rain that came across central areas of New Brunswick and into western P.E.I., brought some Thursday morning reports in the range of 30 to 53 mm. A personal weather station in Fredericton has reported a total of near 70 mm just after noon on Thursday.

It will take until Friday morning to get a more concrete measurement of the rain amounts brought through by the system.

Heat and humidity follow for Friday and the weekend

Cloudy periods along with patchy showers, drizzle, and fog is expected Thursday overnight into early Friday morning.

Downpours clearing east of the Maritimes late Thursday evening. Cloud, fog, showers and drizzle in behind.

The sun is expected to break through Friday afternoon with the exception of parts of the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick and the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia, which may be left with some marine cloud and fog. High temperatures will reach the mid-to-high 20s and with a high degree of humidity in the air, will feel well into the 30s.

It's heat and humidity in the weekend forecast. High temperatures for most communities in the high 20s and low 30s. A round of showers with a risk of thunderstorms will arrive for the Maritimes late Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Back to a mix of sun and cloud and still hot for Sunday.