Driver charged after man hit while walking through crosswalk: N.S. RCMP
A 19-year-old man is suffering from minor injuries after police say a truck hit him Monday evening.
Around 6:15 p.m., the RCMP, firefighters and paramedics responded to a collision on Main Street in Wolfville, N.S.
The RCMP says a white Ford F-150 pick-up truck was driving west on the street when it hit a pedestrian walking through a crosswalk at the intersection of Main Street and University Avenue.
The Pedestrian, a 19-year-old Wolfville man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police say the truck driver, a 40-year-old Wolfville, N.S., man was not hurt.
According to police, the driver is facing a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, which carries a fine of $697.50 under the Motor Vehicle Act.
