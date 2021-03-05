HALIFAX -- A 31-year-old woman from Halifax has been charged with stunting after police say they clocked her driving 51 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, a member with Halifax Regional Police’s Traffic Unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 in Bedford, N.S.

Police say the officer clocked the driver's speed at 151 km/hr in a 100 km/hr speed zone.

The 31-year-old woman was charged with stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/hr over the speed limit.

Her vehicle was seized and impounded and she is suspended from driving for seven days.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver's record.