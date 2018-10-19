

CTV Atlantic





A 53-year-old man from Woodstock has died after his tractor-trailer left the road in Prince William, N.B.

The RCMP responded to the crash shortly after 7 a.m. Friday.

Police say the tractor-trailer had been carrying a load of logs when it crashed through the guard rail and into the ditch where Pokiok Settlement Road meets Highway 102.

The driver was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.