

CTV Atlantic





One person is dead and another is in hospital after a vehicle left the road and caught fire in Cape Breton’s Victoria County.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision on Highway 105 in New Harris, N.S., at 9:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police say a vehicle towing a trailer left the road, rolled, and caught fire at the Seal Island side of Kelly’s Mountain.

The driver died at the scene.

The passenger was taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Highway 105 was closed for several hours while police examined and cleared the scene. It has since reopened.